Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Not Guilty In DAPL Protests

June 1, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Oil Pipeline, DAPL, North Dakota, Standing Rock, Standing Rock Sioux

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault has been found not guilty of disorderly conduct during early protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Archambault and Tribal Councilman Dana Yellow Fat were arrested last Aug. 12 for allegedly pushing back against a line of law officers. They testified Wednesday that they were only trying to protect some older tribal members.

Jurors returned verdicts of not guilty for both men in less than 20 minutes.

The Standing Rock tribe led the opposition against the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch