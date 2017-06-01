Team Tucker Hosts ‘Home Opener’ Fundraiser

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Last year, Kylie’s Kids introduced audiences to an amazing boy – Tucker.
It has now been nearly a year since Tucker lost his battle with Osteosarcoma.
But just as he did every day he was alive, his family is still finding ways to help other kids who share his love for sports.
Dana Helstrom O’Brien, Tucker’s mom, created “Team Tucker: Play Laugh Love,” an organization that helps support kids in need with money, food or supplies for sports.
The association is hosting a fundraiser, Team Tucker’s “Home Opener,” on Saturday at SEVEN Steakhouse and Sushi.
Tickets are $95
You can also check out Team Tucker’s “Opening Day.”
This free event is on Sunday in downtown Hopkins from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Tucker’s Sandlot baseball game also features a raffle, food, and team tucker apparel.
For more information on Team Tucker, Home Opener or Opening Day, visit Team Tucker online.