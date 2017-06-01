‘Tough Mudder X’ Twin Cities To Be Broadcast On CBS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you think you have what it takes to go all the way? Then CBS Sports and Tough Mudder want you to take it to the next level.
CBS is going to be broadcasting Tough Mudder X competitions across the country, and the top male and female winners will get a $25,000 prize.
CBS Sports encourages everyone interested in the Twin Cities area to register for the local Tough Mudder X event, which is Friday, July 14 in Hugo, Minnesota. Here is a description of what contestants can expect, from Tough Mudder Inc.
Tough Mudder X is a one-mile course that combines the ultimate physical challenges and mental grit of a Tough Mudder course with the intensity of a timed, functional fitness workout and speed of a world-class mile. Elite athletes will be pushed to the brink of their limits as they conquer 10 of Tough Mudder’s most signature obstacles, including Kong, Everest 2.0 and Funky Monkey – The Revolution, and 10 functional fitness stations known as Workout Zones, in a battle to be the fastest to cross the finish line. 200 selected athletes will compete in qualifying heats, with the top 24 finalists progressing to the Final Rounds taking place on the same day
The broadcast schedule for the Twin Cities event is Sunday, September 3 at 4 p.m.
The World’s Toughest Mudder will be broadcast Saturday, December 23 at noon.