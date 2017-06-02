1 Dead In East St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say one person was fatally shot while inside of a car on the city’s east side Friday evening.
The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. near the area of 3rd Street East and Van Dyke Street.
Police say the victim was the passenger of a vehicle, which drove about block after the shooting before stopping at Wilson Avenue.
First responders treated the victim, but they died at the scene.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and do not have a suspect or motive. They also don’t know if this was a random shooting.
This is St. Paul’s 11th murder of 2017. Nine of the deaths have involved firearms.
Comments are closed.