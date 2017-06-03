Police: Woman Shot While In Line For Pizza In Downtown Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
It happened in the 100 block of 4th Street just before 3 a.m.
Police say they were monitoring bar close when they heard up to six gunshots.
They found a woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was standing in line for pizza when she was hit.
She was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and is in stable condition after surgery.
A vehicle also had its windows shot out.
Police think the shots may have been fired from a vehicle.
So far there are no suspects, and no one is in custody.
