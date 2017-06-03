Sheriff: Centerville Man Killed In St. Louis County Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 77-year-old man died Friday night in a crash involving three vehicles on the Bong Bridge in Duluth, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities responded to the crash at about 6:38 p.m. on the Bong Bridge. When they arrived, they learned a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of the bridge when it hit a Toyota Rav4 and a Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Dennis Chester Edlund of Centerville. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
There were no other injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation.