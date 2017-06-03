Communities Gather To Call For End To Violence Across Minnesota

June 3, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: North Commons Park, North Minneapolis, Shootings, Violence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The message to stop all gun violence was made clear at a Minneapolis park on Saturday.

People are wearing orange and calling for an end to violence after recent shootings. Several organizations gathered in North Commons Park, asking elected officials to pass sensible gun laws.

Orange balloons were released by those who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“When people think gun violence, they only think north Minneapolis and they need to think whole state and gun violence impacts every community in this state,” event organizers said.

While the message is tough, those attending the event were encouraged to enjoy the summer weather with cookouts.

