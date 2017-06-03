Rep. Ellison Speaks On Trump At Minneapolis Teachers Federation Rally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congressman Keith Ellison is focusing on the resistance to President Donald Trump.
He spoke at a “Summer Resistance Rally” on Saturday at the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. The rally highlights the grassroots activism that’s taken place across the country since President Trump took office.
Speakers focused on how the Democratic Party plans can translate that activism into winning elections. Rep. Ellison says the Republicans want to keep democrats divided.
“In order for them to win they have to break you up, so our antidote it solidarity, right?” Ellison said.
Saturday’s rally in Minneapolis was just one of several summer resistance rallies across the country.