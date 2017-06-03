Roseville Homeowner Hopes Surveillance Video Will Help Catch Burglar

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police are looking for an armed burglar. And, they have a very strong clue.

Video shows exactly what happened inside a Roseville home. The family’s hidden camera caught the intruders track through the house. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield talked with the homeowner and the police.

The video shows a lot and is a large part of the investigation.

This is a bad situation officers say could have easily been much, much worse if the homeowners were home. It happened on Woodbridge, a block neighbors say is typically pretty quiet. But a serious crime was going down Friday morning.

Video shows a man dressed in a reflective vest walk in. He has a gun drawn as he looks around. He then loads up with stolen items.

The homeowner is out of town. He told us he is grateful he was not home on Friday, and neighbors are understandably shaken.

“We know them, we think about how it could happen to any of us, it’s scary,” one neighbor said. “I was kind of freaked out when I saw it so I was like I’m gonna close all the windows and all the doors.”

The homeowner says he bought the $200 hidden camera system after someone tried to break into his garage.

Roseville police say the images will be key in figuring out who this person is. Police say if this face looks familiar, call 911 because he is armed.