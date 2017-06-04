4 Things To Know: London Attack, Manchester & 2 High-Profile Trials

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Number One: London Bridge Attack

Seven people are dead after an attack in London Saturday night.

A van hit pedestrians on the London Bridge. Then, men got out of that van and started stabbing people in a market.

Forty-eight people were hurt.

Police shot and killed all three suspects at the scene.

Number Two: One Love Manchester

There’s going to be a benefit concert Sunday night in Manchester, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert two weeks ago.

Grande, Mumford and Sons, Coldplay and many other stars will perform in the “One Love Manchester” concert.

Number Three: Bill Cosby Trial

Lawyers will make their opening statements Monday in the trial for Bill Cosby.

The entertainer is accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

He says the encounter was consensual.

Two blacks are among the jury of seven men and five women.

Number Four: Officer Yanez Trial

Lawyers are expected to make their opening statements Monday in the trial for St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

He is charged with killing Philando Castile during a traffic stop last summer.

The jury pool includes 16 white men, five white women, one black man and one black woman.

Attorneys will seat the final jury before opening statements.