ATV Crash Kills 2 In Polk County

June 4, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: ATV Crash, Fatal Crash

MENTOR, Minn. (AP) — Two people are dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota.

Polk County sheriff’s authorities were called to the crash on a county road south of Mentor on Saturday. A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were thrown from the ATV after hitting an approach.

Authorities say both were unconscious when first responders arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch