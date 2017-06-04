Couple Found Dead Of Apparent CO In NE Minnesota

June 4, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Cloquet, CO Poisoning

BROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning apparently killed a Cloquet couple who were found dead in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the camper Saturday morning and discovered 65-year-old Pamela Smith and 67-year-old Richard Smith unconscious in their camper. The camper was in the Brookston area.

Attempts to revive the couple failed. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities say the gas apparently came from a generator that was improperly placed in an unvented storage cabinet below the camper’s living space.

A carbon monoxide detector was sounding when responders arrived.

