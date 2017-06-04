Woman Killed In Downtown Minneapolis Hit & Run Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 47-year-old St. Paul woman was killed in hit-and-run crash in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday.
Authorities responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue South and 15th Street East. Witnesses at the scene said an SUV hit a Honda Fit at a high rate a speed, killing a woman who was the only person in the vehicle.
Police said two men in the SUV fled the scene on foot, but were caught a short time later and arrested. The driver of the SUV was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Krista Lynn Sandstrom. She died of multiple blunt force injuries associated with the crash.
The names of the two men in the SUV have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.