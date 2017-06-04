Sheriff: Girl, 6, Dies In Lake Elmo Drowning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 6-year-old girl died Sunday in an apparent drowning at Lake Elmo, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 1:17 p.m. to the Washington County Park Reserve swimming beach at Lake Elmo on a report that a 6-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and wasn’t breathing. Resuscitation efforts were made on the victim at the scene.
The girl was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The name of the girl has not bene released.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Elmo Rescue, Lakeview Ambulance, the Woodbury Police Department and staff at Lake Elmo Reserve. The sheriff’s office is investigating what led up to the drowning, with assistance from the Washington County Parks Department.