Berrios, Sano Lead Twins Past Angels 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A video review overturned Ben Revere’s stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday behind Miguel Sano’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Revere singled with one out in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler, and Cliff Pennington popped out. Eric Young Jr. took a called strike, Kintzler made a pair of pickoff throws to first and Revere took off for second as Young swung and missed.

Revere slid headfirst ahead of catcher Jason Castro’s throw to shortstop Ehire Adrianza, and second base umpire Clint Fagan called him safe. But Revere slid past the base as Adrianza tagged his left foot. After Twins manager Paul Molitor challenged the call, Revere was called out about 1 minute, 45 seconds later. Kintzler earned his 15th save in 17 chances as Minnesota took three of four from the Angels to open a 10-game trip.

Revere’s RBI single in the fourth off Jose Berrios (4-1) gave the Angels a 2-1 lead. Robbie Grossman was hit by a pitch from Ricky Nolasco (2-6) leading off the sixth and, one out later, Sano hit his 14th homer, a drive into the left-field bullpen.

Berrios gave up two runs and six hits. After Revere’s RBI single, Berrios loaded the bases with a walk to Pennington, then struck out Young and got Juan Graterol to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

Nolasco lost his fourth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and giving up multiple home runs for the eighth time in 12 starts.

Castro homered in the third, but Andrelton Simmons grounded into a run-scoring double play in the bottom half.

Kole Calhoun had a hit and two walks and went 7 for 13 with three home runs during the series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Huston Street is to throw from a mound in the coming week as he recovers from a strained latissimus dorsi muscle, according to manager Mike Scioscia said. … RHP Damien Magnifico was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City after walking two batters in one-third of an inning Saturday night. Brooks Pounders was recalled to fill the roster spot.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Hector Santiago (4-5) starts Tuesday at Seattle, his first road outing since allowing six runs in 2 2/3 innings at Cleveland on May 14.

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (4-6) is slated to start Tuesday at Detroit. He is 1-4 in five road starts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)