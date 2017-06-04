Sen. Al Franken Hosts Book Signing In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Senator Al Franken signed copies of his latest book on Sunday in St. Paul.
He was at Common Good Books Sunday afternoon. His new book is called “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.” The book highlights his career as a comedian before he become a politician.
The book also looks at the eight-month recount saga, which was one of the closest election outcomes in U.S. history.
“I am a fan of Al Franken. I read his last book that he had I really enjoyed it and I thought I would come out and get his book and a signature on it,” Joe Fergen of Mendota Heights said.
Senator Al Franken spoke with Esme Murphy this morning.