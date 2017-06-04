Sen. Al Franken Hosts Book Signing In St. Paul

June 4, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Al Franken Giant of the Senate, Book Signing, Common Ground Books, Senator Al Franken

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Senator Al Franken signed copies of his latest book on Sunday in St. Paul.

He was at Common Good Books Sunday afternoon. His new book is called “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.” The book highlights his career as a comedian before he become a politician.

The book also looks at the eight-month recount saga, which was one of the closest election outcomes in U.S. history.

“I am a fan of Al Franken. I read his last book that he had I really enjoyed it and I thought I would come out and get his book and a signature on it,” Joe Fergen of Mendota Heights said.

Senator Al Franken spoke with Esme Murphy this morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch