17-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries From South Mpls. Shooting

June 5, 2017 4:37 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in south Minneapolis Sunday.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was found shot on the sidewalk on the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South just before 2:30 p.m.

He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries Monday.

The victim’s name, as well as the cause of death, will be released later.

Police are talking to witnesses and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can text tips to 847411 or call 612-619-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch