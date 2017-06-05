17-Year-Old Succumbs To Injuries From South Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in south Minneapolis Sunday.
Police said the 17-year-old boy was found shot on the sidewalk on the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South just before 2:30 p.m.
He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries Monday.
The victim’s name, as well as the cause of death, will be released later.
Police are talking to witnesses and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can text tips to 847411 or call 612-619-8477.