Gophers’ Michael Hurt To Play Overseas For USA East Coast Squad

June 5, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Gopher Basketball, Michael Hurt, University Of Minnesota Gophers, USA East Coast

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gophers sophomore Michael Hurt will pick up some overseas experience this summer as part of the USA East Coast team.

Hurt, a 6-7 former Rochester John Marshall standout, averaged about 6 minutes per game as a sophomore last season. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Hurt is one of 12 players chosen to travel to Madrid for a series of games in early August.

The competition will include teams from Senegal, Japan, Venezuela and Mexico.

The USA East Coast program was founded about a decade ago to expose college players to international competition and prepare them for a potential career overseas after playing college basketball.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch