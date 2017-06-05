Gophers’ Michael Hurt To Play Overseas For USA East Coast Squad

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gophers sophomore Michael Hurt will pick up some overseas experience this summer as part of the USA East Coast team.
Hurt, a 6-7 former Rochester John Marshall standout, averaged about 6 minutes per game as a sophomore last season. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Hurt is one of 12 players chosen to travel to Madrid for a series of games in early August.
The competition will include teams from Senegal, Japan, Venezuela and Mexico.
The USA East Coast program was founded about a decade ago to expose college players to international competition and prepare them for a potential career overseas after playing college basketball.
