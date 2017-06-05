DPS: Female Suspect Arrested After Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges are expected to be filed in the next few days after a stabbing in Pine County Sunday morning.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Pine County deputies were dispatched to the report of an assault at an apartment on the 6500 block of Broadway Avenue in Finlayson. Both the victim and the suspect, who both live in the apartment, made the calls to authorities.
Upon arrival, a male victim was located outside the apartment complex. He was then airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale where he’s being treated for multiple stab wounds.
The female suspect was found uninjured outside the residence and was arrested. She was booked in Pine County Jail on probable cause first- and second-degree assault.
There is no ongoing threat to public, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.