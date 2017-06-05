Sheriff: 38-Year-Old Killed In Pine Co. ATV Accident

June 5, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: ATV Accident, Pine County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is dead after rolling his ATV in Pine County over the weekend, according to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the report of an ATV accident on Cane Creek Road at Degerstrom Road in Finlayson Township. Callers reported the driver had injuries to his head.

Before EMS could arrive, authorities were informed the driver had stopped breathing and a nurse was on scene performing CPR.

The driver of the ATV, identified as Patrick Auger of Sturgeon Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the ATV was making a corner at the intersection when it left the roadway and rolled over. The driver was injured while the ATV was rolling over.

The accident remains under investigation.

