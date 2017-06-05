Teenager Charged With Assault In Lyon’s Pub Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager faces a felony assault charge for the shooting last month in downtown Minneapolis that left a restaurant-goer at Lyon’s Pub with a bullet wound to his leg.

Sixteen-year-old Emmanuel Galen Johnson, of St. Paul, faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapons and one count of possession a gun under the age of 18, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Prosecutors say they are seeking to have Johnson certified as an adult.

Also charged in the shooting was 22-year-old Alize Jovon Cleaves, of Inver Grove Heights. He faces one count of aiding an offender in connection to the May 13 shooting.

According to police, Johnson and Cleaves were with a group of young men that evening in downtown Minneapolis when they came across a rival group in a bus shelter.

Surveillance video showed both groups flashing gang signs and Johnson reaching into the front pocket of his sweatshirt moments before shots were fired.

One of the shots fired hit 31-year-old Craig Millar, of the United Kingdom, who was eating on a sidewalk table at Lyon’s Pub. He suffered a bullet wound in his leg and was hospitalized for days.

Witnesses said they saw the group of young men running from the scene, and police arrived minutes later. Officers followed the group onto a light rail train, where a sweatshirt was found with a loaded gun in the front pocket. The caliber matched a discharge casing found at the shooting scene.

Police say that both Johnson and Cleaves were wearing the sweatshirt, and surveillance video shows someone in the group telling Cleaves to take it off on the light rail train on the seat where police found it.

Both Johnson and Cleaves are in custody.