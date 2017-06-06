Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

4th Wisconsin Mill Worker Dies After Explosion

June 6, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Didion Milling, Wisconsin

CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin company says a fourth worker has died after an explosion at its corn milling plant.

Didion Milling released a statement saying 46-year-old Angel Reyes died Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

The company says Reyes was a pack operator at the plant and died from injuries he suffered in the explosion last week.

The blast and fire destroyed the corn milling plant in Cambria, a community about 45 miles northeast of Madison. The bodies of three other workers were recovered from the rubble.

Some employees have started returning to work at the mill complex. A neighboring ethanol plant was not damaged.

The company’s president, Riley Didion, told Cambria village board members Monday night that the ethanol plant will begin accepting loads of corn from farmers in the coming days.

The explosion and fire rocked the small village of 800 inhabitants during the overnight shift May 31. Sixteen employees were working in the mill at the time.

Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette said the rubble continues to smolder, but is contained by cement.

