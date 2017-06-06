Start Times Announced For First 2 Gopher Football Home Games

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota will start the P.J. Fleck era with evening and afternoon home games in two of its first three weeks, the school announced Tuesday.
The Gophers will host Buffalo at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at TCF Bank Stadium to open the 2017 season. Minnesota also hosts Middle Tennessee State in Week 3, set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.
In between, the Gophers travel to Oregon State in Week 2. Minnesota hosted Oregon State to open the 2016 season, a 30-23 victory.
Minnesota also is home for two of its first three Big Ten games, hosting Maryland Sept. 30 and Michigan State Oct. 14. The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season that finished with a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.
Fleck is entering his first season at Minnesota after leading Western Michigan to a 13-0 regular season and a loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.