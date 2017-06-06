Police: Minnetonka H.S. Student Arrested After Snapchat Threat

June 6, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Minnetonka, Minnetonka High School, Snapchat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Minnetonka High School student has been arrested after he allegedly made a threatening post on social media involving his school, according to police.

Minnetonka police say they were notified Monday evening about the suspicious and threatening post, shared via Snapchat, involving the school.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the investigation led police to the student, who admitted to making the post. He was subsequently arrested without incident.

Police say this is an active investigation, but initial details indicate the suspect did not intend to follow through on the threat.

“Police will continue to work closely with school administration to conclude the investigation and ensure the safety of the Minnetonka High School students and staff,” Minnetonka police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch