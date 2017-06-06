Police: Minnetonka H.S. Student Arrested After Snapchat Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Minnetonka High School student has been arrested after he allegedly made a threatening post on social media involving his school, according to police.
Minnetonka police say they were notified Monday evening about the suspicious and threatening post, shared via Snapchat, involving the school.
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the investigation led police to the student, who admitted to making the post. He was subsequently arrested without incident.
Police say this is an active investigation, but initial details indicate the suspect did not intend to follow through on the threat.
“Police will continue to work closely with school administration to conclude the investigation and ensure the safety of the Minnetonka High School students and staff,” Minnetonka police said.