Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Search Continues For Missing Teen Last Seen In Crow River

June 6, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Crow River, Keats Avenue Bridge, Levi Wuollet., Middleville Township, Missing Teen, Wright County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wright County Sheriff’s office says search efforts resumed Tuesday to find a missing 18-year-old male who went swimming in the Crow River on Monday and didn’t resurface.

According to Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty, just before 7 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call of a suspected drowning in the North Fork Crow River near the Keats Avenue Bridge in Middleville Township. Authorities say Levi Wuollet of Dassel was swimming in the river with friends and relatives when he went under water and didn’t resurface.

Search groups included the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and several volunteers. Authorities are reminding searchers to be careful when looking around the Crow River. Heavy rain earlier this spring has caused the river water to be fast-flowing, and they may have hidden hazards like logs or boulders.

Anyone with information on Wuollet should call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch