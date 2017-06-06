Pulling Together: Who, What, Where & When | Donate For Your Favorite Teams | RSVP On Facebook

Trump Says ‘I Wish Him Luck’ Before Comey Testimony

June 6, 2017 2:38 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has this to say about the upcoming congressional testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey: “I wish him luck.”

Trump was asked about his message for Comey as the president welcomed Republican congressional leaders to the White House.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The appearance will mark Comey’s first public comments since Trump abruptly fired him last month.

Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time as Comey’s testimony. Trump is expected to address the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference about 12:30 p.m.

