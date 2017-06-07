Charges: Gambling Manager At Fridley Legion Stole $20K For Gambling Addiction

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 64-year-old Fridley man is accused of stealing money from an American Legion to help fund his gambling addiction, according to charges filed in Anoka County Court.
Steven Ronald Linder was charged with theft in connection with the incident, which took place from Oct. 1-Dec. 31 last year.
According to the charges, the current gambling manager at the Fridley American Legion contacted authorities in January. He suspected that Linder, the former gambling manager there, had stolen about $20,000 in gambling money.
Officials with the American Legion investigated, and discovered $21,546 in deposits were missing from Oct. 15, 2016 through December. There was also a missing $15 deposit from Nov. 10, 2015, and a missing $6 deposit from June 16, 2016. Linder was responsible for bringing the deposits to the bank.
The complaint states an investigation showed Linder has a gambling problem and had been spending large amounts of money on pull tabs at a nearby business. Linder admitted to authorities on Feb. 14 that he had a problem and took the deposits without permission.
He faces up to 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine.