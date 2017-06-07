TORNADO WARNING: Grand Forks County, ND | SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Marshall County
With No. 1 Pick, Twins To Host Inaugural MLB Draft Party

June 7, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Draft Party, Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins, MLB Draft, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins plan to host the club’s first-ever draft party at Target Field Monday evening.

The Twins will select first overall for the third time in club history. The Twins said Wednesday fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark when gates open at 5:30 p.m. June 12 for a look inside the club’s draft room. The Twins are expected to make their selection shortly after 6 p.m. before the first pitch against the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m.

The Twins last selected first overall in 2001, picking Joe Mauer from Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

