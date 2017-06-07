Crews Battle Major Fire At Red Wing Solid Waste Facility

June 7, 2017 10:34 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews in Red Wing are battling large fire inside the city’s Solid Waste Campus.

That’s where workers recycle everything from furniture to electronics to construction materials.

(credit: Republican Eagle)

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. About 60 firefighters from four cities are battling the flames. The fire department says the facility has suffered significant damage, but no one has been hurt.

The city is asking residents to avoid the area on Bench Street for now. Trash and recycling will still be picked up at normal times tomorrow.

