Author Combines Business, Surfing In New Book ‘Ride The Wave’

June 7, 2017 9:00 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When the term board room is used, many people probably imagine a stuff conference room full of suits.

But, one local author has used a different kind board as inspiration for a new book.

Minneapolis native John Wessinger mixes his career in sales and marketing with his love of surfing in “Ride the Wave: How to Embrace Change and Create a Powerful New Relationship with Risk.”

Using the mindset of a surfer, Wessinger presents a set of principles that illustrate how to use the natural momentum from change to overcome challenges instead of being wiped out by them.

The Calhoun Beach Club is hosting a launch party for “Ride the Wave” from 5- 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, or to register, visit the launch party online.

