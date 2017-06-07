Author Combines Business, Surfing In New Book ‘Ride The Wave’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When the term board room is used, many people probably imagine a stuff conference room full of suits.
But, one local author has used a different kind board as inspiration for a new book.
Minneapolis native John Wessinger mixes his career in sales and marketing with his love of surfing in “Ride the Wave: How to Embrace Change and Create a Powerful New Relationship with Risk.”
Using the mindset of a surfer, Wessinger presents a set of principles that illustrate how to use the natural momentum from change to overcome challenges instead of being wiped out by them.
The Calhoun Beach Club is hosting a launch party for “Ride the Wave” from 5- 8 p.m. Wednesday.
