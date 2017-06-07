Tap Talk: Tin Whiskers Celebrates 3 Years With Party, Beer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tin Whiskers is turning three!
The St. Paul brewery, started by a team of three electrical engineers, is celebrating three years of business the only way they know how – with beer!
On Saturday, June 10, the brewery will be hosting an anniversary party, complete with beer releases and food from local restaurants.
Every two hours, beginning at 12 p.m. with its 2017 edition of Phase Shift 01: Tequila Barrel Aged Watts Wheat Wine, Tin Whiskers will be tapping a new cask with limited edition beer. Brews include an Irish Cream Stout at 2 p.m., a double dry hopped Circuit Breaker Double IPA at 6 p.m. and more.
The Buttered Tin, Handsome Hog and Tiny Footprint Coffee will also be in the taproom offering up food and coffee for purchase.
“There are so many factors to consider when opening a small business, and no matter how much you plan, there’s no way to know how things are going to look down the road. We are proud to be part of such a healthy and active craft beer community, and we think that’s reason enough to celebrate,” president and co-founder Jeff Moriarty said in a recent press release.
The party begins at 12 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.
Customers are limited to two bottles of the 2017 edition Phase Shift each.
For more information visit Tin Whiskers online.