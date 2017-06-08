Comey Delivers Much-Anticipated Testimony About Trump

June 8, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, FBI, James Comey, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey has arrived in a Senate hearing room where he will deliver long-awaited testimony about his dramatic firing.

Senators will ask Comey about his interactions with President Donald Trump before he was fired in May.

Comey says he had a series of uncomfortable conversations with Trump. He says Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and pushed him to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign’s ties with Moscow.

Comey’s remarks are his first since he was fired.

