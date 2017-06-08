Suspect Arrested In Roseville Home Burglary Caught On Camera

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection with a Roseville home burglary that was caught on camera, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Timothy McGowan of Fridley was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary possession of a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary of a dwelling in connection with the incident. It happened June 2 on the 2400 block of Woodbridge Street.

(credit: Roseville Police Department)

McGowan’s arrest came after he was seen on the homeowner’s security system clearly in digital imaging as he went through the residence, stealing several electronic items. Once the images were released, authorities received an anonymous tip that identified the burglar.

The suspect’s mother told police she saw her son, McGowan, on the news and recognized him. McGowan surrendered to law enforcement on Monday. He gave authorities a pistol he had with him during the burglary.

If convicted on both charges, McGowan faces up to 30 years in jail and $55,000 in fines.

