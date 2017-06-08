Police Seek Suspect After Driver Runs Down Woman In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for a domestic assault after a woman was run over by a vehicle.
Police responded on Tuesday to an alley on the 3100 block of 23rd Avenue South, where they found an adult female victim who was seriously hurt after being run over. Authorities identified the driver suspected of hitting the woman as Jeffrey Cruz.
Authorities say Cruz was likely driving a van at the time of the incident. Anyone with information about the incident or where Cruz might be should call Minneapolis police.