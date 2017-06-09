Man Charged, At Large After Running Over Girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis man who severely injured his girlfriend after driving over her with a minivan now faces criminal charges.
Jeffrey Cruz, 50, was charged Friday with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of criminal vehicular operation, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
Police say officers were called three times to a south Minneapolis address Tuesday morning.
The first call was from the victim, who told police that she didn’t want Cruz to drive drunk. Officers told him to leave the residence, but not to drive.
Officers came back 20 minutes later after someone reported the couple arguing in an alley. Police told the two to leave each other alone.
About a half-hour later, police were called by a witness who had just filmed Cruz driving over the woman and fleeing the scene.
The victim suffered brain bleeding, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken jaw and fractures to her spine and sternum.
Cruz is still at large. Anyone who has seen him or his van is asked to call 911.
