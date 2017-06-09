Meet Hal Miller: The State Tennis Tournament’s Longtime Stalwart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hal Miller is one of those guys you see at tournaments.

You know he is an important part, but you just don’t know much about him

He has been helping at the state tennis tournament for 31 years.

“I’m the site manager, and so I’m responsible for pre-match, all the pre-match meetings with the teams and with individuals,” Miller said. “Court assignments, getting them out on the courts, monitoring play-along with our roving officials, securing the scores when they’re done.”

But Miller is most skilled at building relationships with players, coaches and fans.

“I like to visit, I like to talk to people, so I’m out and talking to coaches,” Miller said. “I like seeing the development of kids over the years. I think we’ve developed a consistency in the program where things are the same, the expectations are the same.

What he really likes is what he is seeing in player conduct.

“The last two days in team has been the best sportsmanship. I mean, visible acts of sportsmanship. Kids, afterwards, given each other a hug because they had such a nice match,” he said. “That’s the choice you have when you wake up in the morning … [how] are you going to live your day, and the impact are you going to have on the people you are associated with. I think our whole staff here at the state tournament is exactly that way. We want to make a difference with the kids that come here to play in the state tournament.”