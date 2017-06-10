Pulling Together: $204K Raised For Fraser! | Watch Team WCCO Battle | Donate For Your Favorite Teams

Fargo Fire Displaces Residents In 17 Apartments

June 10, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Fargo, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Residents of 17 occupied apartments in a south Fargo complex have been forced to find other living arrangements after fire heavily damaged the building.

Fargo Fire Department officials say the blaze was reported at 8:10 a.m. Saturday. The fire caused heavy damage to a third floor apartment, moderate damage to a second floor apartment and compromised the structural integrity of the roof.

It’s not clear when residents will be allowed to return.

Officials say some occupants suffered minor injuries such as scrapes and respiratory irritation from the smoke, but none of them required transportation to a hospital.

Damage to the building was estimated at $600,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

