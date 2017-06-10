Heat Advisory Issued In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With temperatures expected to flirt with triple digits and juice in the air, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for significant portions of the state.
The heat advisory was issued for a number of counties, including Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Dakota, Wright and Scott in the Twin Cities area. The advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. That will add up to a heat index potentially topping 100 degrees.
Web Extra: WCCO’s Heat Resource Page
Experts advise that, when a heat advisory is in effect, you don’t over-exert yourself outside, stay hydrated, and be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
That’s not the end of the extremes. WCCO’s director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that Sunday could bring significant thunderstorms with enough rainfall to cause localized flooding.