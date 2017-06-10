Mike’s Mix: Bar Brigade

June 10, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Each week, Mike Augustyniak seeks out the best and latest cocktails from local mixologists. This week, he’s trying a few from Bar Brigade — just a “little neighborhood wine bar.”

Sylvia
1½ oz bourbon
¾ oz Campari
¾ oz Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
1 dash angostura bitters
Orange for garnish

Instructions
Stir all ingredients over ice; strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with rip of orange peel.

Madox Ford
¾ oz Rye whiskey
¾ oz Pierre Farrand 1840 cognac
¾ oz Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
¼ oz Benedictine
1 dash Peychaud’s Bitters
1 dash angostura bitters
Lemon for garnish

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients (except bitters) over ice. Strain into a lowball glass that is filled with fresh ice.  Top with bitters, and express a rip of lemon peel over the drink.

Bar Brigade is the realization of a the dream owner Matty O’Brien and culinary director J.D. Fratzke had for a “little neighborhood wine bar.”  Unfussy French cuisine meets a bar full of Jazz-Age Paris classics, wine, and beer in a cozy setting.

