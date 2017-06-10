MN United Looking To Bounce Back Against Sporting KC

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You have to wonder if there couldn’t possibly be a worse time to have a weekend off — extra time to think about getting absolutely taken apart by Kansas City last Saturday, with no chance to wash the bad taste out of their mouths.

“There are ways of losing games of football. And that’s all we’ve ever spoke about. And I thought we’d left them performances behind a few weeks ago. And we spoke about that. They’ve been told in no uncertain terms what my feelings were about the weekend,” Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said.

“Where he was really disappointed was, the things we didn’t do is all the things that we can control. Not enough determination, not enough energy, not enough fight, all those things,” Brent Kallman said. “There’s gonna be nights where you’re off, where maybe you’re not at your best, but those are things you can always control, you can always have the determination and the fight and the hunger.”

After taking a few days off earlier this week, the Loons have been back at work looking to get back on track.

“We started like this (low) then we’ve gone like that (high) and this is a little blip, now we have to kick on going back that way again,” Heath said.

In an interesting twist, their next chance to do so is against the very team they just played. A good barometer perhaps, of their ability to respond.

“It’ll only be good if we have a reaction to what happened last weekend,” Heath said.

“The only way that everything changes is if their attitude and the way that we approach the game. So we’ll see.”