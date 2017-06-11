Man Dies After Being Shot In St. Paul

June 11, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Shootings, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police are working Sunday morning to figure out how a deadly shooting unfolded.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Rice Street at about 1:30 a.m., officers said. Police responding to the report found an adult man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

A medical crew arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators said it doesn’t look as though the shooting was random.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

