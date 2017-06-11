Human Remains Found On Bank Of Red River

OSLO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found on the bank of the Red River near Oslo.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tells KFGO radio that two men who were fishing Saturday afternoon found bones and a skull.
The remains have been transported to the medical examiner in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The sheriff’s office says the matter is under investigation and no further information will be released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)