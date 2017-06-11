Thousands Without Power After Storm Hits The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands are without power and inspecting damage Sunday morning after storms lashed central Minnesota and western Wisconsin with hail, heavy rain and strong winds.
Xcel Energy reports there are more than 1,000 outages in the Twin Cities metro, affecting more than 70,000 customers. Outages were also reported in the areas around St. Cloud, Montevideo and Hudson, Wisconsin.
The fast-moving storm system hit the Twin Cities metro area around 8 a.m., bringing heavy rain, golf-ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph. WCCO viewers sent in photos of fallen trees and flooded streets, with rainwater topped with bunches of hailstones.
@WCCO Brooklyn Park, Edinburgh USA golf course. Almost crushed our house pic.twitter.com/PFJhHiOiLb
— FLECKUofM (@FLECKUofM) June 11, 2017
@WCCO The tree in SE Minnneapolis pic.twitter.com/1YnvdOVrdp
— Mehdi (@mehdilamee) June 11, 2017
@WCCO storm photo in Brooklyn Park. pic.twitter.com/T3saaTZKJV
— MHoke8 ⚾ (@MHoke8) June 11, 2017
Officials across central Minnesota reported fires thought to be caused by lightning, downed power lines and flooded streets. The storm system quickly moved into western Wisconsin, prompting tornado warnings.
Clean up efforts could be hindered by evening storms, which could again bring strong winds, heavy rain and hail.