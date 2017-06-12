1 Dead, 2 Injured In 2 Overnight Shootings In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men were injured following a shooting in north Minneapolis late Sunday evening.
According to Minneapolis police, just before 11:30 p.m. officers received a call of a person being shot n the 3300 block of Bryant Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot in the leg.
He was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
While officers were processing the scene, they were told a second victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound had shown up at the hospital.
The second victim is believed to be related to the shooting on the 3300 block of Bryant Avenue North.
In addition to those investigations, Minneapolis police said a man was found dead early Sunday morning at Park Avenue South and 16th Street East.
The 911 caller said the man was holding a handgun.
Police are still looking for a suspect.