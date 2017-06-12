Friends, Owners Talk Crystal House Boutique

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crystal House Boutique in Coon Rapids was opened up 13 years ago by co-owners and friends Donna Wilson and Marilyn Lom.
One of their co-workers started as a customer, but also joined the team after she fell in love with the store.
Since then, the Star Tribune has called Crystal House one of the Midwest’s best kept style secrets.
The pair joined WCCO Mid-Morning to discuss their boutique and what items can be found there.
For more information, visit the Crystal House boutique online.