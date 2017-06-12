Minnesota Angler Ties Own State Record For Flathead Catfish

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota angler tied his own state record for flathead catfish last month.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed Jake Robinson of Shakopee caught a 49-inch flathead catfish on May 15 on the Minnesota River near Savage.
The fish appeared to be a distinct from the one he caught in June of the last year that was the exact same length, which set the record in the catch-and-release category.
Robinson’s advice to anglers looking for flathead catfish is to stay in the move every 20 minutes if you don’t get a bite.