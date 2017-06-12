SEVERE T-STORM WARNINGS: Martin and Watonwan counties until 12:30 p.m. Local Radar | Forecast | Wx App

Minnesota Angler Ties Own State Record For Flathead Catfish

June 12, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: DNR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota angler tied his own state record for flathead catfish last month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed Jake Robinson of Shakopee caught a 49-inch flathead catfish on May 15 on the Minnesota River near Savage.

record catfish Minnesota Angler Ties Own State Record For Flathead Catfish

Jake Robinson and his flathead catfish (credit: Minnesota DNR)

The fish appeared to be a distinct from the one he caught in June of the last year that was the exact same length, which set the record in the catch-and-release category.

Robinson’s advice to anglers looking for flathead catfish is to stay in the move every 20 minutes if you don’t get a bite.

