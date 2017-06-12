MFD Rescues Victim From Grain Elevator Near TCF Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters with the Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a person who fell down a grain elevator near the University of Minnesota early Monday morning.
According to the fire department, around 4:45 a.m. crews received reports of a person being injured after falling in a grain elevator located on the 500 block of 29th Avenue SE.
Upon arrival, crews learned the victim fell roughly 20 to 30 feet.
Firefighters were able to make contact with the individual by phone, and learned they only suffered an injury to their ankle.
According to the fire department, the victim was mobile but stuck in a hole.
Crews were able to extract the victim, who was then transferred to paramedics for evaluation.
The incident is currently under investigation.