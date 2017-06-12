Man Accused Of Running Over Girlfriend In Minneapolis Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 50-year-old man accused of running over his girlfriend during a domestic dispute last week was arrested Sunday night, according to police.
Minneapolis police say Jeffrey Anthony Cruz was taken into custody Sunday night after a resident saw him and called 911. He was arrested without incident.
He was charged last Friday with one count of first-degree assault and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the incident, which left the woman severely injured. Police were called to a south Minneapolis residence three times last Tuesday.
The victim placed the first call to tell police she didn’t want Cruz to drive drunk. Police told him to leave the residence, but not drive. About 20 minutes later, police returned after somebody reported the two were arguing in an alley.
About 30 minutes after that, police were called back after a witness at the scene allegedly recorded Cruz running the woman over with a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The woman suffered brain bleeding, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken jaw and fractures to her spine and sternum.