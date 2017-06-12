Police: Death Of Eagan Child Being Investigated As Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Eagan Police Department said it’s investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy last week as a homicide.
Eagan police responded just after 3 p.m. on June 7 to 1645 Oak Ridge Circle on a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old boy. When officers and first responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the boy. The child was taken to United Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have identified the child as Zayden Ace Lawson. An investigation into the boy’s death shows the child was subjected to blunt force trauma, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say at this time, no arrests have been made and there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information about the incident should call Eagan police at (651) 675-5700.