Don Lucia Names Scott Bell Gophers Assistant Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota hockey coach Don Lucia announced Monday he has hired Scott Bell as the team’s assistant coach.
Bell will replace Grant Potulny, who departed in the offseason to be the head coach at Northern Michigan. Bell is a Minnesota alum who spent the last five seasons as an amateur scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have now won consecutive Stanley Cup titles.
Bell was the head hockey coach at Hamline for six years and led the Pipers to MIAC titles in 2008 and 2011.
He played in 146 career games for the Gophers from 1990-95 and had 81 career points, including 41 goals. He was a two-time captain and was part of two teams that went to the Frozen Four.